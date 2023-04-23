They knew an ingredient in the vaccine caused heart problems, cancer & death, says David Martin, PhD

"A known ingredient — pseudouridine — added to the injection… knowing that it would kill people." "As early as 2010-2015... we knew that pseudouridine… would turn on cancers." "That is published medical science." "We knew that pseudouridine would cause [heart problems]." "We knew that pseudouridine would disrupt the conductive properties of the heart…" “[They knew that pseudouridine would kill people.]” David E. Martin, PhD tells Kim Iversen on 17 Mar 2023. The (excellent) 1:18 hour interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2dmq0e-its-much-worse-than-you-think-govt-corruption-and-the-creation-of-covid-w-d.html
I am sure, graphene oxide causes exactly the same, is this another red herring?
- The Prisoner
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.