They knew an ingredient in the vaccine caused heart problems, cancer & death, says David Martin, PhD
498 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
"A known ingredient — pseudouridine — added to the injection… knowing that it would kill people." "As early as 2010-2015... we knew that pseudouridine… would turn on cancers." "That is published  medical science." "We knew that pseudouridine would cause [heart problems]." "We knew that pseudouridine would disrupt the conductive properties of the heart…" “[They knew that pseudouridine  would kill people.]” David E. Martin, PhD tells Kim Iversen on 17 Mar 2023. The (excellent) 1:18 hour interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2dmq0e-its-much-worse-than-you-think-govt-corruption-and-the-creation-of-covid-w-d.html

I am sure, graphene oxide causes exactly the same, is this another red herring?

- The Prisoner

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

vaxxdavid martin phdpseudouridine

