Trump's 'IGNORANCE' on NUKES 'truly frightening - Director of Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Peter Kuznick, on Trump ordering nuclear testing 'Because of other countries' program'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
1331 followers
57 views • 1 day ago

Trump's 'IGNORANCE' on NUKES 'truly frightening

Director of Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, Peter Kuznick, on Trump ordering nuclear testing 'Because of other countries' program'

'Doesn't know difference between delivery systems' non-nuclear tests like Russia's & nuclear weapons test.

Adding:  Nuclear tests NEVER stop anywhere for even one hour — Russia's Shoigu

‘Testing never stops in any country for even one day or hour’

‘Tests are not physical, rather MATH MODELS are created,’ the Security Council Sec explains

Such tech requires 'constant attention'

Adding:  Ex-US Army officer: Burevestnik and Poseidon give Russia a major defensive boost

The missiles "give Russia a significant defensive advantage," retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik

He emphasizes that both systems — the nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater vehicle — are defensive in nature.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin confirmed successful tests of both weapons.

🔶 Poseidon — tested just days ago

🔶 Burevestnik — completed its final trial after flying 14,000 km (8,700 miles) in October, according to Gen. Valery Gerasimov

Cynthia... I posted info on both of these weapons, 2 videos a few days ago.

politicseventscurrent
