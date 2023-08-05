How to Send Food to Starving Children

Three Easy Steps to Send Food

Step 1: Find an orphanage in a poor part of the world.

It's very simple; we just go to Google and type in something like "Manila, Philippines orphanages," then we have a large list of orphanages to look at and choose from.

It's great because we can easily see the orphanage address, so we know where to send the food.

It is best to contact the orphanage before you have food delivered because you want to make sure they are willing to accept the food donation.

Step 2: Find a local grocery store or food wholesaler that can deliver.

Let's type in something like "Manila, Philippines grocery store."

We are given a huge list of stores with direct links to their websites.

Being able to see it on a map lets us see how far the food delivery will have to drive to deliver the food to the orphanage.

Let's try this one: SM Supermarket Manila.

Let's buy 500 pounds of rice for this example.

Rice, potatoes, meat, and vegetables would be ideal because we want to send tons of nutritious meals for the children, but it also depends on what the orphanage can store and cook.

Sending a lot of meat requires lots of refrigeration, so you should check with the orphanage and make sure they can handle that.

Step 3: Place the order and have it delivered.

All you have to do is put the orphanage address as the shipping address.

Ask the orphanage or food supplier to send you a picture of the delivered food once it is delivered.

You will then have your very own trusted food supply pipeline to poor orphans.

Once you know that you can trust the food supplier and they will provide you with a picture or video proof, then you can place more food orders with them in the future, and they can deliver to many more orphanages in their area.

Advanced tip: For larger bulk orders, you definitely want to find a local food wholesaler.

I personally have used a rice wholesaler in Manila, Philippines, called North Pasadena, and they have successfully delivered 33 out of 33 large bulk rice deliveries.

I encourage everyone to find and create your own food supply pipeline to orphanages.

This is what matters in life: be a hero and send food to starving children today.

