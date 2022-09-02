ITS FINALLY HERE! RIGHT IN THE OPEN!

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My Rotti (Toni) looked at me yesterday and said "you will eat zee bugs and fuck your happiness"... I said to myself, "my she's never said that before. She doesn't even like bugs".... and then I realized she's identifying as Charles Klause... and where did this come w from you might ask? One needs only to look up....