Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium Revelations Came to Be (Part 3)

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age
I am your Host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and glad to bring back Delstarr for part 3 of this multi-part episode.
We
cover things left out from previous parts in this episode, as well as
continue on from Delstarr's high school years and into University
including some of the jobs he has done, located in Vancouver, BC and
areas around it.
The spiritual adventures and experiences are really racking up and there is lots of interesting and riveting information covered in this part.
Please listen and enjoy.
www.thedesignofcreation.com
www.radionicships.com
you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss
Full color copy is beautiful and recommended.
