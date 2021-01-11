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It's Up to Us to Protect our Rights
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31 views • January 11, 2021
We were warned - over and over again. Relying on people with power to do the right thing only guarantees a loss of liberty. As a result, we now live under the largest government in the history of the world. It’s going to be up to us to protect and defend our rights - not politicians, judges or bureaucrats.
Path to Liberty: January 11, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: January 11, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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