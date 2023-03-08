Revelation 13- 14. Time is running out for the prince of the power of the air.

The preaching of men has nothing to do with salvation, it is apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 away from the preaching of Christ about the Good News of the Kingdom Matt. 4:23. The Kingdom of Jehovah is where we will have every spiritual blessing in Christ, while the kingdoms of men are ruled over by Satan the man Rom. 5:12, who now is the demon who brings pain, suffering and death. The heresies, and Gnostic religions of men are apostasy away from the one true faith, and salvation brought down from heaven. Our Lord's very name is jealous, and He hates every false way! It is so insane to believe Satan's lies that Christ does not have all authority and that we can preach like Christ, that the Lord gave us a strong delusion and hid away His face, power, glory, majesty, love and Bible so that Satan could rule over us we could learn, for ourselves, that the subjective truth and pseudo-science of men is what we need saved from!





We had to patiently suffer under the rule of Satan until the first, and then the second coming of the Lord Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11.





There is a time for war and a time for peace Ecc. 3:8. We will have to endure three woes of spiritual warfare for 43 years before the second coming of the Lord when the meek will inherit the new heavens and earth with peace on earth for the last 750 years of Christianity under the rule of the King of kings from heaven; Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3.





The last days or end times describe the last days or end times of Satan's rule where he fights against Christ and the Sword of the Spirit with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:2; John 12:31, 32. Pre-Christian and Christian spiritual warfare lasted for 43 years, from about 27 AD - 70 AD, or most of the timeline of the New Testament, and ended with the first coming of Lord John 12:31, 32; Rev. 6:2; Joel 2: Acts 2:17-21.

The last days or end times for Satan's last rule over this earth have the same timeline of 43 years of the dual prophecy of the New Testament. Satan's days on this earth were numbered when the Sword of the Spirit identified him as the man of sin, who rules over this world until the second coming 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12. The second coming will be in approximately 2065 AD.





Most of the timeline of the New Testament is the 43 years of Christian spiritual warfare, the last days or end times of Satan's rule before the first coming of the Lord 27 AD - 70 AD James 5:7-11; Judas 3; John 12:31-32. The dual prophecy of the New Testament is also the 43-year timeline for Christian spiritual warfare for the last days of Satan's rule before the second coming of Christ. The countdown began in 2022 AD when the Sword of the Spirit identified Satan as the man of sin ruling over this world bringing sin, suffering, and death 2 Thess. 2:3, 4; Rom. 5:12. The destroyer, or space weather will cause the sun to turn red and the moon black before the evil world is destroyed, leaving a new heaven and new earth for Christians to inherit Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7 for the last 750 years of man on earth Ecc. 7:8; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3.

