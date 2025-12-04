Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay





(Verse 1: The Stunt) From Austin to New Orleans, past Little Rock's grey street, A new breed of charity, a hollow, bitter treat. The camera's rolling, bright, a spotlight on the shade, Keith Castillo's "povwolfy," a promise being made. He's got the 18-inch blade and a 66-proof bottle, A gift for the forgotten, pushing hard on the throttle. "It's just a tool," he claims, "to help them feel secure," But the footage in the feed is what he's really looking for. (Chorus: The Legal Line) Oh, the Criminal Law is waiting, does it have a case? They say possession of a machete is not a crime in this place. But the liquor license rule, now that's a different fight, Furnishing the alcohol, in the public, late at night. It’s the Civil Liability where the true danger lies, A 'cocktail for disaster' behind a clickbait disguise. If a crime is committed, with a blade he laid down, He might just pay the damages in every single town. (Verse 2: The City Reaction) The clips hit the feed, a million shares and views, But the community leaders start singing the blues. From Nevada's Alliance to the outreach on the coast, They called it "horrible," "inappropriate," the worst kind of ghost. No official statements from the police departments yet, They're weighing up the charges, a dangerous, public bet. It's the vulnerable populations being used for the 'gram, A cheap, cruel antic, a horrible social scam. They're not safe, they're not helped, they're a prop in a show, A vulnerable target, where the viral views flow. (Chorus: The Legal Line) Oh, the Criminal Law is waiting, does it have a case? They say possession of a machete is not a crime in this place. But the liquor license rule, now that's a different fight, Furnishing the alcohol, in the public, late at night. It’s the Civil Liability where the true danger lies, A 'cocktail for disaster' behind a clickbait disguise. If a crime is committed, with a blade he laid down, He might just pay the damages in every single town. (Bridge: The Influencer's Creed) "Honestly, I really don't care, bro," that's the quote he gave, "It's good for the clicks and views," a soul he won't try to save. Las Vegas, Skid Row, the lights of NYC are next, He plans to do it over, unbothered, and unflexed. But the anger's rising, louder than his digital praise, Exploitation for a 'Like' in these desperate, digital days. (Outro) The machete and the whiskey, a gift he should recall, A civil court waiting for the innocent to fall. (Fade out with a repeating, echoing line) ...Good for the clicks and views... ...A cocktail for disaster... ...Every single town...