Sir Jimmy Savile As It Happened (BBC 2011) | The BBC's Tribute to the UK's Most Notorious PEDO
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10136 followers
3
133 views • 1 day ago

First Aired at 20:30 on Fri 11th Nov 2011 on BBC One.

Second Air date at 23:30 on Wed 28 Dec 2011 on BBC Two

This is the only documentary that paid tribute to the disgraced presenter. The BBC knew of Jimmy Savile's dark side before this documentary was broadcast but they decided to air it anyway.

There was a news night report put together revealing the child abuse perpetrated by Jimmy Savile but was scrapped by the BBC because this tribute documentary was about to be aired.

Outro - The Smiths - Panic (Official Lyric Video)

Never forget what scum the BBC really are.....

Further Info:

Child cast of BBC Narnia series say they were warned about Jimmy Savile

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/narnia-children-bbc-jimmy-savile-b2870376.html

jimmy savilefreemasonpedopaedohang the djbbc star
