Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Kirsch Testifies on vaccine harms and the NZ #MOAR Whistleblower UK House of Commons 12/4/23
channel image
NZ Will Remember
33 Subscribers
74 views
Published 14 hours ago

UK Members of Parliament hear about Barry Young's (aka Winston Smith), heroic release of New Zealand Health data as it relates to the covid vaccine harms/deaths and the consequences that may befall Mr Young.

COMPELLING!

Keywords
whistleblowernzvaccinedeathsstevekirschvaxxcrimesmoarvaccinedatabarryyound

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket