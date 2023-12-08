Steve Kirsch Testifies on vaccine harms and the NZ #MOAR Whistleblower UK House of Commons 12/4/23

UK Members of Parliament hear about Barry Young's (aka Winston Smith), heroic release of New Zealand Health data as it relates to the covid vaccine harms/deaths and the consequences that may befall Mr Young.
