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Russia thinks Joe Biden is 'too weak' to stop them
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20 views • April 20, 2021
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says it seems Russia, as well as China and Iran, have all “now figured” that the leader of the free world is “just too weak” to stop them – as Russia increases military presence without consistent opposition from Joe Biden.
The remarks come as Russian troops have reportedly amassed 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and increased their naval presence in the Black Sea.
“It's like Russia, and China by the way and Iran, have all now figured that new US president Joe Biden is just too weak to stop them - and so far it seems he is,” he said.
“Biden did order two US warships to the Black Sea to warn off Russia from Ukraine - but changed his mind when Russia got angry and pulled them back.”
The remarks come as Russian troops have reportedly amassed 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and increased their naval presence in the Black Sea.
“It's like Russia, and China by the way and Iran, have all now figured that new US president Joe Biden is just too weak to stop them - and so far it seems he is,” he said.
“Biden did order two US warships to the Black Sea to warn off Russia from Ukraine - but changed his mind when Russia got angry and pulled them back.”
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