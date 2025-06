Chatting with JustPearlyThings! X/Twitter Space 4

Friday Night LIVE Twitter Space 20 June 2025





I had a chat with PearlyThingz! Follow her on X https://x.com/pearlythingz and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@JustPearlyThings





You can also keep up with Pearl at The Audacity Network: https://www.theaudacitynetwork.com/





Our conversation starts at 23:55.





Follow me on X! https://x.com/stefanmolyneux





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025