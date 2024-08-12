⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 36th Marine Brigade and 92nd Assault Brigade near Volchanskiye Khutora and Liptsy (Kharkov region) in Volchansk and Liptsy directions. Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-49 counter-battery warfare station.

One AFU ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 67th, 115th, 116th mechanised brigades, and 3rd Assault Brigade near Kopanki, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an enemy assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 540 Ukrainian troops, one tank, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th mechanised brigade and 81st Airmobile Brigade near Dyleyevka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by the AFU units were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 570 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and 13 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 32nd Mechanised Brigade, 14th, and 15th national guard brigades near Toretsk, Grodovka, and Mirolyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd and 31st mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 390 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M1A1 Abrams tank, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 120th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 58th and 72nd motorised infantry brigades were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th and 118th mechanised brigades near Nesteriyanka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, 10 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 127 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down two French-made Hammer guided aviation bombs, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 40 unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 of them outside the special military operation zone.

📊In total, 637 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,771 unmanned aerial vehicles, 566 air defence missile systems, 17,042 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,400 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,135 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,668 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.