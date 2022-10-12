⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1500, October 12, 2022 - 2 parts

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (October 12, 2022)

Part 1 (read Part 2)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

Main effort of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at Kupyansk direction was concentrated on capturing the settlement of Kislovka attacked by 3 Ukrainian company tactical groups and foreign mercenaries simultaneously from 3 directions.

The enemy succeeded in wedging into the defence and reaching the western suburbs of the settlement.

Intense action of our forces and concentrated fire of Russian artillery have resulted in dislodging the Ukrainian units from the suburbs of Kislovka, scattering and driving them back to their initial positions.

The positions of Russian units at the forefront have been recovered.

Moreover, the enemy was made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive by up to 3 companies towards Tabayevka, Orlyanka (Kharkov region) and Kuzemovka (LPR).

All the attacks have been successfully repelled by Russian forces.

Total casualties suffered by the AFU and mercenaries at the abovementioned direction constitute over 100 personnel, 4 tanks, 3 infantry combat vehicles and 3 Turkish-manufactured Kirpi armoured personnel carriers.

New unsuccessful enemy's attempts to cross Zherebets river have been prevented near Raygorodok, Karmazinovka, Rozovka, Makeyevka and Novolyubovka (LPR) at Krasny Liman direction.

Up to 3 infantry combat vehicles, 2 armoured motor vehicles and about 60 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

Russian units have repelled an attempt of the AFU to launch an attack by manpower of up to a platoon supported by vehicles near Novodarovka at Zaporozhye direction.

7 Ukrainian personnel and 1 armoured motor vehicle have been eliminated.

The enemy made attempts to launch an attack by up to 2 battalions at Novovoskresenskoye, Velikaya Aleksandrovka and Sukhanovo (Kherson region) at Krivoy Rog direction.

Russian units have successfully repelled all the attacks.

1 tank, 16 armoured combat vehicles, 4 motor vehicles and over 70 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

Russian forces have launched a fire attack at the AFU units that were redeploying to launch attacks towards Kostromka and Ishchenka (Kherson region) at Andreyevka direction.

2 tanks, 3 armoured motor vehicles, 5 pickups and over 90 Ukrainian personnel have been eliminated.

Moreover, pre-emptive fire attack has resulted in the destruction of 4 AFU ferries detected by reconnaissance units across Ingulets river and frustration of redeployment of Ukrainian reserve forces to the operations area.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised AFU command posts near Velikaya Kostromka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Konstantinovka (DPR) and Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), 41 artillery units at their firing positions, 156 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

The headquarters of Right Sector nationalist group, 1 signal station of Azov nationalist group and 2 provisional bases of foreign mercenaries have been neutralised near Zaporozhye.

Part 2

1 storage of fuel for Ukrainian military equipment has been destroyed near Nikolayev.

1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Shevchenkovo (Nikolayev region).

Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Khristoforovka (Nikolayev region).

1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Velikaya Aleksandrovka (Kherson region).

Air defence facilities have destroyed 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novaya Kamenka, Sadok (Kherson region), Yavkino (Nikolayev region) and Polnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

12 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS have been intercepted near Burgunka (Kherson region) and Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

In total, 319 airplanes and 161 helicopters, 2,199 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defence missile systems, 5,677 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 868 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,465 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,496 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.



