⚠️ Flashback to 2017: Julian Assange Reveals Donald Trump & CIA at Loggerheads Over Syria Policy

⚠️ Flashback to 2017: Julian Assange Reveals Donald Trump and CIA at Loggerheads Over Syria Policy

The CIA’s number one priority - and biggest budget item - was to topple Bashar al-Assad, Assange told DW.

However, Trump’s decided to defy the agency and aim instead to eradicate ISIS along with Russia and Assad’s govt.

His rejection of the CIA’s plans to remove Assad sparked a volatile clash between the two and is probably the real reason the coup occurred before Jan 20.

Sleepy Joe is now concerned that the move might “lead to a return of ISIS…” No sh*t, Sherlock.

