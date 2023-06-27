POETRY READING: THE PATIENCE OF ORDINARY THINGS

P A Y P A L PLEASE FOR d0nations via the email here. Thank you kindly
email us; we LOVE to hear from you! free first consult, herbal: sharing pe0ple's medicine, jewelry, one-of-a-kind felting, tarot readings, healing retreats, laughing yoga, and more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.