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Agenda 'Plandemic' - 50 Years In The Making!
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12474 views • July 30, 2021
This video is for discussion purposes only. Everything here is directly from the websites in the Video source area below.
Source:
Shaking My Head Productions - https://www.bitchute.com/video/I95EQR0iW1pp
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
SMHP - https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Rooster's House - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PIoMBwX4_ttkV6L-kaiEg
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) training: Simulation exercise -
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions -
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/resources
Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Development -
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This Next Site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", of THE ENTIRE PANDORA'S BOX OF CORONA PLANDEMIC and FAR MUCH MORE! -
https://www.weforum.org
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
Shaking My Head Productions - https://www.bitchute.com/video/I95EQR0iW1pp
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
SMHP - https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Rooster's House - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PIoMBwX4_ttkV6L-kaiEg
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) training: Simulation exercise -
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/training/simulation-exercise
Event 201 Covid Simulation Forum Discussions -
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/resources
Senario's for the Future of Technology and International Development -
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This Next Site is the "UNHOLY GRAIL", of THE ENTIRE PANDORA'S BOX OF CORONA PLANDEMIC and FAR MUCH MORE! -
https://www.weforum.org
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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