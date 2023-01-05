Σχέδιο της Ν.Τ.Π. αποκαλύπτεται σε βίντεο το 1990 - NWO Global Takeover PLAN Revealed in 1990’s Clip

Αρχικό βίντεο - Original Video:
NWO GLOBAL TAKEOVER PLAN REVEALED IN 1990’S CLIP (ΣΧΈΔΙΟ ΤΗΣ Ν.Τ.Π. ΑΠΟΚΑΛΎΠΤΕΤΑΙ ΣΕ ΒΊΝΤΕΟ ΤΟ 1990)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ToAItlzG9OuD/
Πρωταρχικό Βίντεο - Aboriginal Video:
NWO GLOBAL TAKEOVER PLAN REVEALED IN 1990’S CLIP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FFhaIc27XKxV/
Αρχικό κανάλι - Original Channel:
Ntinos_Hlios
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PAkUuOsdDleK/
Πρωταρχικό Κανάλι - Aboriginal Channel:
debess
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/debess/
Αρχικό κείμενο - Original text:
======
debess
======
❤️ Support debess channel @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debess1C
Or via Go Get Funding https://gogetfunding.com/debess-bitchute-channel/
======
Investigative researcher and author Terry L. Cook, circa early ‘90s
"No ID Found" is his 1994 film https://tinyurl.com/hv2r7sjw
FULL - "Millenium 2000" filmed in 1993 - Anthony J. Hilder + Jordan Maxwell + Terry Cook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1uKCdn4uwo
Μετάφραση - translation:
======
debess
======
Υποστηρίξτε το κανάλι Debess, στο:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debess1C
Ή μέσω του Go Get Funding https://gogetfunding.com/debess-bitchute-channel/
======
Ο ερευνητής Τέρρυ Κούκ περίπου στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του '90.
Η ταινία του "No ID Found" το 1994 : https://tinyurl.com/hv2r7sjw
Το παρόν βίντεο είναι τμήμα της εκπομπής "Χιλιετία 2000" :
Φούλ επεισόδιο - "Millenium 2000" γυρισμένο το 1993 - Άνθονυ Χίλντερ + Τζόρνταν Μάξγουελ + Τέρρυ Κούκ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1uKCdn4uwo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.