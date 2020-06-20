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Tim Ballard - Operation Underground Railroad Talks at Google
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44 views • June 20, 2020
In November of 2016, Tim Ballard, the Founder & CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, speaks through Google Talk to Googlers about the film entitled "The Abolotionists" produced by Gerald Molen (Schindler's List, Jurassic Park) which covers Tim and his team's mission to eradicate child sex trafficking. Tim was former CIA and HSI and left to start this non-profit which has now rescued 549 victims and assisted in the arrest of 243 traffickers around the world. He'll talk to us about that mission, what Google can do to help, and how we can help these children have a new shot at life.
For more information, go to https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue/videos
For more information, go to https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue/videos
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