5 Signs Your Computer Has Been Hacked

Posted 01February2020 Loi Liang Yang:

5 techniques discussed in this video to demonstrate that your computer has been hacked. Task Manager, netstat, wireshark, firewall and antivirus. Windows Defender Off,

You can essentially do the same on Linux as he did on Windows; check running processes, check network activity, use wireshark to analyse network traffic in real time or save the traffic to analyse later, check your firewall (if you use one), and maybe run an antivirus.

'ps aux' or 'htop' to review running processes,

'netstat -nao' just as he did,

'wireshark' as he did,

'iptables -L -n' to review firewall rules, if you have any set. Have rules you set been flushed?

Install ClamAV and run 'clamscan'; may or may not be any use but, meh, why not?