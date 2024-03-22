The owner left the dog lying helplessly on the side of the road, whining with a face full of fear

Pitiful Animal





Alina, an animal rescue volunteer received a message about a dog in need of help

Molly was assigned by her owner to look after the children

However, when she tried to stop the children from running into the street, a car sped towards her

The impact caused her to have serious broken bones, she was in a lot of pain

Her owner didn't mind at all and left her lying motionless on the side of the road

Poor dog lying helplessly on the side of the road whining with a face full of fear

The bad owner's coldness caused her mental damage

When Alina came to pick her up, she saw the little girl curled up crying.

She cried her eyes out because of the little dog's plight

Her condition was critical, couldn't wait any longer

Alina and her friends put her in the car and went straight to the hospital

