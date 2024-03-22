The owner left the dog lying helplessly on the side of the road, whining with a face full of fear

Pitiful Animal
Mar 21, 2024
Alina, an animal rescue volunteer received a message about a dog in need of help
Molly was assigned by her owner to look after the children
However, when she tried to stop the children from running into the street, a car sped towards her
The impact caused her to have serious broken bones, she was in a lot of pain
Her owner didn't mind at all and left her lying motionless on the side of the road
Poor dog lying helplessly on the side of the road whining with a face full of fear
The bad owner's coldness caused her mental damage
When Alina came to pick her up, she saw the little girl curled up crying.
She cried her eyes out because of the little dog's plight
Her condition was critical, couldn't wait any longer
Alina and her friends put her in the car and went straight to the hospital
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hlqc8xyGc6o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.