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Tips To Avoid The Mark Of The Beast
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
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57 views • May 04, 2020
'How to Avoid the Mark of the Beast' gives 5 unique prepping tips on how to survive the last days without the mark of the beast. The RFID implant is already here and will soon be required for all buying and selling. But there are ways around it. The book of Revelation together with the Four Gospels, outline the signs of the times, including the mark of the beast (666), but they also provide the solution.

Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

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Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
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1. Couch Potato by Banallties (https://goo.gl/Rynquj) CC BY 2.0
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infowarspreppingbiblepreppersprophecyaibeastmarklifestyletech
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