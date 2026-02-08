BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"Which No Man Could Number"
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
18 views • 1 day ago

The carnal mind want to understand truth and righteousness to please itself.  The god of this world is the devil, at any one time he has most people on his side deceiving the world and few following the path of faith that pleases God.  Broad is the way that leads to destruction and many go on that path.  Straight and narrow is the path for heaven that few find and can remain on due to trials and tribulation. The carnal flesh prefer to avoid suffering. To live to please God we must deny self and choose to suffer to follow God.  Why millions did not go off to heaven with Elijah or Enoch.  The devil is the god of this world because his claim to fame is deceiving angels of God in heaven and deceiving Adam and Eve who were created perfect and sinless by God.  Time is up for the devil: his target in the days of Noah is the elect because they are not as easy to deceive as the world and what we know as the Church today.  Does the Church today remind us of the Disciples of Christ?  If they did, religious leaders won't be telling you persecution is coming. The devil knows his own and so does Jesus.



tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
