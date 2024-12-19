BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Applause rings out after Biden repeats "Don’t have to be Jew to be Zionist" mantra
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9984 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
182 views • 4 months ago

APPLAUSE RINGS OUT AFTER BIDEN REPEATS "DON’T HAVE TO BE JEW TO BE ZIONIST" MANTRA (00:01), then Old Joe vows to get all Israeli hostages out of #Gaza (before IDF kills the rest of them).

Biden invigorated since he’s about to retire, hosting Hanukkah Holiday reception in which he shamelessly panders to Jews - and Israel, conducting its genocidal purge of Gaza civilians:

My commitment to safety of Jewish people and security of Israel, and its right to exist as independent nation state remains ironclad. I know Jewish community also suffering from despicable surge of antisemitism in America and all around the world. It’s immoral, it’s wrong, and it must stop now - Biden (00:27).

Source @IntelRepublic


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
zionistbidenfjbgenocide joejoo ass kisser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy