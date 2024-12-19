APPLAUSE RINGS OUT AFTER BIDEN REPEATS "DON’T HAVE TO BE JEW TO BE ZIONIST" MANTRA (00:01), then Old Joe vows to get all Israeli hostages out of #Gaza (before IDF kills the rest of them).



Biden invigorated since he’s about to retire, hosting Hanukkah Holiday reception in which he shamelessly panders to Jews - and Israel, conducting its genocidal purge of Gaza civilians:



My commitment to safety of Jewish people and security of Israel, and its right to exist as independent nation state remains ironclad. I know Jewish community also suffering from despicable surge of antisemitism in America and all around the world. It’s immoral, it’s wrong, and it must stop now - Biden (00:27).



Source @IntelRepublic





