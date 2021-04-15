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4/15/21 Mad(off)Joe: Cyber Pandemic 2021: POLYGON, WEF, Internet of Bodies #WeKnowHisName
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573 views • April 15, 2021
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4/15/21: Joe on Madoff Board, WEF’s Cyber Polygon Pandemic Event 201, Internet of Bodies to follow the digital blackout: digital global ID, Social credit score, crypto currency attached to biological activity, Gates Patent 060606...
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https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
Freedom Conference:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/april-conference/
Also to be live streamed on Right Side Broadcasting!
Feds flying migrant girls to PA:
https://www.newswars.com/feds-flying-child-migrants-to-pennsylvania-site/
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/pennsylvania/articles/2021-04-14/unaccompanied-children-from-border-arrive-in-pennsylvania
More Capital Protest Arrests:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-mother-four-stopped-capitol-protesters-breaking-windows-raided-faces-55-years-prison/
Sam Montoya arrest covered by Tucker:
https://banned.video/watch?id=60778c756dd57723d5ed0edb
Daunte Wright warrant for choking woman at gunpoint:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-blm-martyr-daunte-wright-was-wanted-for-aggravated-robbery-allegedly-choked-woman-at-gunpoint/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
WEF Official Cyber Polygon:
https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
WEF Cyber Polygon breakdown:
https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/
The Internet of Bodies WEF Cyber:
https://sociable.co/technology/great-reset-meets-internet-of-bodies-manipulating-human-behavior-authoritarian-surveillance/
Polygon 13:
https://narayanaoracle.com/?p=335
Washington Times Says Fauci engineered the Covid pandemic:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/apr/13/is-dr-fauci-the-father-of-the-pandemic/
German Lawyer prosecuting Class Action suite in the Hague:
https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/
South West Keys:
https://southwestkey.org/shelters/
Breakdown on SERCO:
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/11/08/serco-the-most-evil-corporation-on-earth/
The Future: U will not be saved:
https://www.newswars.com/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
WE ARE FREE! We continue to Pray for the Freedom of Humanity from the Transhumanist Cabal!
4/15/21: Joe on Madoff Board, WEF’s Cyber Polygon Pandemic Event 201, Internet of Bodies to follow the digital blackout: digital global ID, Social credit score, crypto currency attached to biological activity, Gates Patent 060606...
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
Freedom Conference:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/april-conference/
Also to be live streamed on Right Side Broadcasting!
Feds flying migrant girls to PA:
https://www.newswars.com/feds-flying-child-migrants-to-pennsylvania-site/
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/pennsylvania/articles/2021-04-14/unaccompanied-children-from-border-arrive-in-pennsylvania
More Capital Protest Arrests:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/exclusive-mother-four-stopped-capitol-protesters-breaking-windows-raided-faces-55-years-prison/
Sam Montoya arrest covered by Tucker:
https://banned.video/watch?id=60778c756dd57723d5ed0edb
Daunte Wright warrant for choking woman at gunpoint:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-blm-martyr-daunte-wright-was-wanted-for-aggravated-robbery-allegedly-choked-woman-at-gunpoint/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
WEF Official Cyber Polygon:
https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
WEF Cyber Polygon breakdown:
https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/
The Internet of Bodies WEF Cyber:
https://sociable.co/technology/great-reset-meets-internet-of-bodies-manipulating-human-behavior-authoritarian-surveillance/
Polygon 13:
https://narayanaoracle.com/?p=335
Washington Times Says Fauci engineered the Covid pandemic:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/apr/13/is-dr-fauci-the-father-of-the-pandemic/
German Lawyer prosecuting Class Action suite in the Hague:
https://leohohmann.com/2021/02/28/legal-team-wants-second-nuremberg-tribunal-to-try-global-lockdown-promoters-for-crimes-against-humanity/
South West Keys:
https://southwestkey.org/shelters/
Breakdown on SERCO:
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/11/08/serco-the-most-evil-corporation-on-earth/
The Future: U will not be saved:
https://www.newswars.com/people-on-volcano-stricken-island-told-they-wont-be-rescued-if-they-havent-had-the-covid-vaccine/
WE ARE FREE! We continue to Pray for the Freedom of Humanity from the Transhumanist Cabal!
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