BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex in Russia - Ukraine Update1 - Moscow City drone - Saudi-Ukraine peace talks - North Korea rockets captured - Fencing rule change - 7-30-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
563 followers
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • July 30, 2023

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.  

https://theduran.locals.com/

https://gab.ai/TheDuran

﻿﻿https://rumble.com/c/AlexChristoforou

https://rokfin.com/TheDuran

https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7

1 MONTH FREE TRIAL:

https://theduran.locals.com/support/p...

THE DURAN SHOP

http://drnshop.com

ALEXANDER: https://www.youtube.com/AlexanderMerc...

ALEX: https://www.youtube.com/alexchristoforou

*****DONATE*****

CREDIT CARD: https://donorbox.org/the-duran

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

FREE SPEECH PLATFORMS

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom

GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran

PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/theduran

VK: https://vk.com/thedurancom

OK: https://ok.ru/group/60904083488959

DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/7qFhcjHaeF


Amazing music contribution from Peter Brown.

Follow Peter's music:  https://soundcloud.com/peterboy100

LOCALS COMMUNITY

https://theduran.locals.com

Keywords
russiaputinukrainenatomoscowthe durankremlingeopoliticsdrone strikesanctionedpeace talksalex christoforoupeskovsaudi-ukraineunilateral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Could Drinking Water Affect Babies&#8217; Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Could Drinking Water Affect Babies’ Brain Development? Study Links Prenatal Fluoride Exposure to Lower Test Scores

Zoey Sky
Trial Finds Depression Scores Fell After Reduced Ultra-Processed Food Intake

Trial Finds Depression Scores Fell After Reduced Ultra-Processed Food Intake

Coco Somers
Studies Link Heavier Drinking to More Visceral Fat

Studies Link Heavier Drinking to More Visceral Fat

Coco Somers
Beyond BMI: Why the scale is missing important truths about your metabolic health

Beyond BMI: Why the scale is missing important truths about your metabolic health

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Better Sleep Quality Associated With Brain Health in People With Cardiometabolic Disease

Study Finds Better Sleep Quality Associated With Brain Health in People With Cardiometabolic Disease

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy