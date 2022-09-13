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Democrat candidates for Governor are dodging debates all across the country. The latest is Arizona's Katie Hobbs, refusing to debate Republican candidate Kari Lake.
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61 views • September 13, 2022
Kari Lake joins Greg to break down this important Governor's race in Arizona.
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