Three HARD Questions! Stefan Molyneux Interviewed
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1931 followers
1
62 views • 1 day ago

Richard joins Stefan Molyneux for a conversation on whether government is truly needed and the importance of sticking to non-aggression. They touch on variations in intelligence across racial groups and the hurdles parents face. Molyneux pushes for creating supportive homes rather than chasing social rank, and stresses how shared ethical rules could lead to a better world for kids down the line.


You can find this interview on Richard's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27DkVREQzGA


You can find more from Richard at Radio WNET on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Radio_WNET


You can also find him at BTC 21 mln on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@btc21mln


Keywords
interviewracegovernmentevidencephilosophyreasonintelligenceiqparentingstefan molyneuxnapupbnon-aggression principleuniversally preferable behavior
Chapters

0:00:00Introduction to Stefan Molyneux

0:05:23The Ethics of Force and Government

0:10:48The Role of Ostracism in Society

0:16:20Childhood Abuse and Its Impact

0:20:59The Cycle of Government Failure

0:26:35Understanding IQ Differences

0:31:15The Cost of Social Hatred

0:36:00Parenthood and Societal Expectations

More from Brighteon
