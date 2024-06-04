Bedsure XXL Orthopedic Dog Bed [DOG LOVERS]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
18 views • 11 months ago
Bedsure XXL Orthopedic Dog Bed - Washable Great Dane Dog Sofa Beds for Giant Dogs, Supportive Foam Pet Couch Bed with Removable Washable Cover, Waterproof Lining and Nonskid Bottom, Dark Green
- Orthopedic Support: Our orthopedic dog sofa is designed to give your pet unparalleled support for a deep, dreamy sleep. High-density egg-crate foam helps distribute weight evenly and provides the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support.
- Enhanced Comfort: The 4-sided bolster design promotes ultimate comfort and security, offering your pet a variety of cozy positions to snuggle. The cushioned bolster shape is deeply filled to support your pet’s head and neck for a more restful sleep. And the lowered entrance protects your pet's knees and promotes accessibility.
- Waterproof & Easy Care: The durable foam mattress is encased in a waterproof liner to fully protect the foam from spills, water damage, or accidents. Remove the zippered cover in seconds and machine wash for easy care.
- Tested & Dog Approved: This supportive dog bed is wrapped in our velvety soft flannel fabric, offering soothing comfort that your furry friend will find cozy and relaxing.
- Pet Safe Materials: This standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified dog bed consists of CertiPUR-US certified foam and luxurious flannel, creating a safe and comfortable space for your furry friend to rest and recharge. The non-skid bottom reduces slips and protects your dog.
