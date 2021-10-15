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Walter Cronkite Was The Biggest Name In News 1950's-1970's... He Wants A New World Order... Says "He's Glad To Sit At The Right Hand Of Satan"
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545 views • October 15, 2021
Walter Cronkite (he reported fake news from the 1950s-1970s). He wants a One World Government, and says he's glad to sit at the right hand of satan. They called Walter Cronkite "the most trusted man in America"... Smdh
#WalterCronkite #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #Satanic
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#WalterCronkite #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #Satanic
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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