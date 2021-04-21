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Ontario Goes Full Police State, Oxford Injecting People With The Convid And A Visual Of Inflation
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130 views • April 21, 2021
Ontario has gone full on police state in the name of protecting their citizens... Government will always go the way of tyranny when not put in check by the people! Oxford University is going to start injecting people with the convid to enhance vaccines... The same vaccines that are 90%+ effective? This scam will not stop until it is stopped. Finally let's see an good example of inflation.
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Article Links:
https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/04/armed-checkpoints-appear-along-ontario-manitoba-border/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/young-healthy-adults-will-be-deliberately-reinfected-with-covid-19-to-boost-vaccine-development-11618839051?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9429079/ER-doctor-opens-adverse-reaction-second-Pfizer-jab.html
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/the-price-of-plywood-is-absolutely-ridiculous-but-it-is-also-a-sign-of-the-times/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/04/armed-checkpoints-appear-along-ontario-manitoba-border/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/young-healthy-adults-will-be-deliberately-reinfected-with-covid-19-to-boost-vaccine-development-11618839051?siteid=yhoof2
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9429079/ER-doctor-opens-adverse-reaction-second-Pfizer-jab.html
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/the-price-of-plywood-is-absolutely-ridiculous-but-it-is-also-a-sign-of-the-times/
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https://westernstandardonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Screen-Shot-2021-04-18-at-9.44.41-PM.png
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