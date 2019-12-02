WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Talks About Meeting President Trump Last Night - 1692-6P

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Brandon frequently provides commentary on Fox News as a recurring guest on Justice with Jeanine Pirro, Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and many more. His hour long, in-depth interview with Mark Levin on Life, Liberty, and Levin exposed millions to Brandon Straka and the #WalkAway Campaign. Brandon also provides conservative commentary for numerous television media outlets.
President Trump publicly acknowledged Brandon’s success in organizing the first ever #WalkAway March on Washington DC, with over 5,000 attendees. Brandon’s charismatic leadership and the #WalkAway message of unity and standing up against the left’s attack on American ideals resonate with people around the globe.
Born and raised in rural Nebraska and now a resident of New York City, Brandon Straka travels the nation promoting the #WalkAway Campaign message and sharing his desire to bring a new awareness and understanding to the reality of politics in America today and his mission to unify America.
#WalkAway Campaign
The Campaign - The Campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party. We are walking away from the lies, the false narratives, the fake news, the race-baiting, the victim narrative, the violence, the vandalism, the vitriol. We are walking away from a party driven by hate. We are walking toward patriotism and a new, unified America.
National Attention - Our great movement has reached as far as the White House. President Trump publicly acknowledged our achievements multiple times. In fact, his administration has even invited Brandon to deliver a keynote speech at a rally next month.
How it Started - It all began with this video Brandon put out last year. The video quickly went viral and now boasts over 3 million views.
https://youtu.be/4Pjs7uoOkag
What We Do - We travel around the country doing live events for black, brown, LGBT people, college students, etc.,- groups that are typically voting Democrat and are largely being ignored by the Republican Party. We are educating these groups on the benefits of walking away from the Democratic Party. At every single event we successfully help register new voters to the Republican Party!
Current State - The campaign exploded, resulting in tens of thousands of people creating their own videos and written testimonials about why they too, are walking away from the Democrats and liberalism. As of now, #WalkAway has over 450,000 Patriots that have joined the movement!!
Media -
This video will show you some of what we’ve done so far and some things we have coming up: https://youtu.be/5ugi2jN5X7k
Brandon's story has been featured more than 40 times on Fox News, perhaps most notably when he was Mark Levin’s guest for the full hour: https://youtu.be/UIuTyNut6mU
This week we premiered the #WalkAway educational video series “The Hard Truth.” Each episode is about 5 minutes with a different speaker discussing a different topic. We will cover topics such as socialism, capitalism, illegal immigration, voter registration, anti-Semitism, the electoral college, etc. Please take a look at episode one: Liberal Media Bias- https://youtu.be/ssNEJD3xC8A
E-Militia Article: #WalkAway Campaign Founder Brandon Straka Talks About Meeting President Trump Last Night – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/2qqh30pY3UJ
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