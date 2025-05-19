Morning Manna - May 19, 2025 - Romans 16:1-16 - Paul's Commendation to Believers

In this heartwarming conclusion to the Book of Romans, the Morning Manna class reflects on Paul’s final greetings—a seemingly simple farewell filled with deep theological and relational insights. Rick and Doc explore the profound value of each name listed by Paul, emphasizing how spiritual family, service, sacrifice, and diversity in the early church offer us a blueprint for faithful living today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/19/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-may-19-2025-romans-161-16-pauls-commendation-to-believers-84745472





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf