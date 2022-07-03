Patriot Counter-Insurgency with Gregg Phillips and Maj. Jeffrey Prather

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Sean Morgan Report: In this episode of MSOM, Gregg Phillips explains how the steal was done in a 1000 front insurgency. He and Jeffrey Prather explain a counter insurgency strategy that involve citizen journalists, sheriffs, and patriots world-wide in analyzing and executing on open source intelligence.
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