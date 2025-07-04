What If Aliens Are Real?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, Richard Dolan explores a provocative but logical question: What if it’s all real? That is, what if UFOs—or UAP—are not only true, but represent a non-human intelligence with established infrastructure here on Earth, including underground or undersea bases? Drawing on recent statements by Ross Coulthart, the testimony of insider Ernie “Hawk” Kellerstrass, and more, Richard lays out the implications of this possibility—not as fear-mongering, but as a challenge to rethink everything we assume about reality, secrecy, and our place in the cosmos.