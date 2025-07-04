BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What If Aliens Are Real?
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
33 views • 20 hours ago

In this video, Richard Dolan explores a provocative but logical question: What if it’s all real? That is, what if UFOs—or UAP—are not only true, but represent a non-human intelligence with established infrastructure here on Earth, including underground or undersea bases? Drawing on recent statements by Ross Coulthart, the testimony of insider Ernie “Hawk” Kellerstrass, and more, Richard lays out the implications of this possibility—not as fear-mongering, but as a challenge to rethink everything we assume about reality, secrecy, and our place in the cosmos.

The War For Dominion Over Planet Earth

Keywords
aliensufoetsecrecyuaphidden baseshidden alien baseset presencegovernment denial
