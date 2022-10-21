Going Against Trump?? | Making Sense of the Madness

Are they trying to sabotage the election?





In this episode of MSOM, Josh Reid discusses the Durham Report and investigation, as well as election interference.





See this full episode of MSOM at:

https://bit.ly/3SlSLkf





Want to listen on-the-go?

Visit to https://spoti.fi/3CUpqHE listen to the Making Sense of the Madness podcast.





For full episodes of MSOM, and more, visit: www.AMPNews.us