Air Defense activity in Tehran, doing it's job.

BREAKING: Iran has issued an evacuation order for the Neve Tzedek area in Tel Aviv, Central Israel.

U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20).

The IDF has issued an evacuation warning for part of District 18 in Tehran, specifically targeting the Fath-Sanati industrial zone near Mehrabad International Airport.

While everyone is distracted by the Israel–Iran conflict, the IDF has expanded its evacuation orders in southern Gaza.

Residents of Al-Jalaa, Hamad neighborhoods, and the remaining section of Al-Qarara have been told to relocate to the Al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone.”

Israel never misses an opportunity.