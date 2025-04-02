BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sharper Image PORTAL AC Window Fan TEARDOWN Cleaning and Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
10 views • 4 weeks ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/428jybD [ amazon affiliate links ] for Sharper Image PORTAL Window Fan with 3 Speeds, Reversible Exhaust Mode, Weather Resistant, White, Black



THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY, AND NOT INTENDED TO TEACH YOU ELECTRONICS


DO THIS AT YOUR OWN RISK


BE AWARE THAT I AM CLEANING MY OWN FAN AND IN NO WAY TELLING YOU TO CLEAN YOURS, and YOU TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR TAKING YOUR OWN FAN APART with all LOSSES of WARRENTIES,


In this video I decide to clean out my Sharper Image Portal window fan and see how it looks like on the inside to get at all the accumulated dust and debris from all the years of use. You can see the before and after and all the screws being taken out in a teardown / tear down and how it all gets put together.



Tthe fan cleanup has been successful and I documented the steps in this video perhaps you may find useful in cleaning out your own fan.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa3MEGi1vnU

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kaviagcVpFBf/

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/Sharper-Image-PORTAL-AC-Window-Fan-TEARDOWN-Cleaning-and-Review--wisebuyreviews:c

Keywords
diyoff-gridfanfix it
