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Dr. Leonard Horowitz: Bioweapons, Cancer, AIDS, Ebola, Viruses - Vaccine Eugenics Program
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483 views • July 05, 2021
The Depopulation Agenda- Eugenics Programs creating deadly pathogens developed by Gallo/Litton. Dr. Horowitz: Emerging Virus & Aids: The origins of Aids: Aids was mad made by -Dr. Robert Gallow, Litton biologics, funded by the Rockefeller's. Fauci was involved with Gallow.
Kissinger, ordered AIDS-like virus developments in 1969 while overseeing the CIA, FBI, Foreign Policy under VP, Nelson Rockefeller.
Their Special Virus Cancer Program began in 1962 evidence proves HIV/AIDS sourced from these cancer virus vaccine experiments.
Kissinger, ordered AIDS-like virus developments in 1969 while overseeing the CIA, FBI, Foreign Policy under VP, Nelson Rockefeller.
Their Special Virus Cancer Program began in 1962 evidence proves HIV/AIDS sourced from these cancer virus vaccine experiments.
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