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Welcome To Your Future, Project Veritas Strikes Again & OSHA Backs Off Enforcing Vaxx Mandate
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Welcome to 2030 by World Economic Forum - https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/?sh=651139e51735

Project Veritas strikes again, newsrooms taught to follow agenda - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yJYMIpoy8

Good news for employees, OSHA suspends mandate, won't enforce - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-osha-suspends-bidens-vaccine-mandate-will-comply-with-5th-circuit-order/

Why is NPR still tax-payer funded - https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1055972179/boston-first-black-mayor

Everything a liberal touches turns to shit - https://reason.com/2021/11/10/developers-halt-projects-mayor-demands-reform-after-st-paul-voters-approve-radical-rent-control-ballot-initiative/

Hospitals have become murder factories - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-philadelphia-hospital/

Georgia state medical board member dies suddenly - https://www.ajc.com/news/state-medical-board-director-hughes-dies-suddenly/SHXQ5BQ24BG4JITAERWJV6TNRM/

Confused pal shocked at friends death - https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16752703/reality-star-jagnoor-aneja-dead-40-heart-attack/

Not just athletes, doctors dropping dead too - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/17/reap-what-you-sow-doctors-dropping-like-flies-died-suddenly-unexpectedly/

Died suddenly search - https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=died%20suddenly&;geo=US

Vaxx companies making $1000 a second - https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-11-pfizer-biontech-moderna-profit-analysis.html

Is the honeymoon over, Harris might get replaced - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-admin-looking-dump-kamala-harris-fox-reporter-given-tip-familiarize-confirmation-process-replacing-vice-president/

Again, why is presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats/status/1460407326997946374

This guy thinks black people need time off after Rittenhouse trial - https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-dem-slammed-after-suggesting-blacks-get-day-off-after-rittenhouse-verdict-everyone-involved-was-white

Mike Tyson says his success has come from toad venom - https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/mike-tyson-died-while-tripping-on-psychedelic-toad-venom/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460749187977338884

What is your price - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/What-Is-Your-Price.mp4




FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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