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Welcome To Your Future, Project Veritas Strikes Again & OSHA Backs Off Enforcing Vaxx Mandate
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140 views • November 18, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Welcome to 2030 by World Economic Forum - https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/?sh=651139e51735
Project Veritas strikes again, newsrooms taught to follow agenda - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yJYMIpoy8
Good news for employees, OSHA suspends mandate, won't enforce - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-osha-suspends-bidens-vaccine-mandate-will-comply-with-5th-circuit-order/
Why is NPR still tax-payer funded - https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1055972179/boston-first-black-mayor
Everything a liberal touches turns to shit - https://reason.com/2021/11/10/developers-halt-projects-mayor-demands-reform-after-st-paul-voters-approve-radical-rent-control-ballot-initiative/
Hospitals have become murder factories - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-philadelphia-hospital/
Georgia state medical board member dies suddenly - https://www.ajc.com/news/state-medical-board-director-hughes-dies-suddenly/SHXQ5BQ24BG4JITAERWJV6TNRM/
Confused pal shocked at friends death - https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16752703/reality-star-jagnoor-aneja-dead-40-heart-attack/
Not just athletes, doctors dropping dead too - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/17/reap-what-you-sow-doctors-dropping-like-flies-died-suddenly-unexpectedly/
Died suddenly search - https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=died%20suddenly&;geo=US
Vaxx companies making $1000 a second - https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-11-pfizer-biontech-moderna-profit-analysis.html
Is the honeymoon over, Harris might get replaced - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-admin-looking-dump-kamala-harris-fox-reporter-given-tip-familiarize-confirmation-process-replacing-vice-president/
Again, why is presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats/status/1460407326997946374
This guy thinks black people need time off after Rittenhouse trial - https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-dem-slammed-after-suggesting-blacks-get-day-off-after-rittenhouse-verdict-everyone-involved-was-white
Mike Tyson says his success has come from toad venom - https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/mike-tyson-died-while-tripping-on-psychedelic-toad-venom/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460749187977338884
What is your price - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/What-Is-Your-Price.mp4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Welcome to 2030 by World Economic Forum - https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/?sh=651139e51735
Project Veritas strikes again, newsrooms taught to follow agenda - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yJYMIpoy8
Good news for employees, OSHA suspends mandate, won't enforce - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-osha-suspends-bidens-vaccine-mandate-will-comply-with-5th-circuit-order/
Why is NPR still tax-payer funded - https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1055972179/boston-first-black-mayor
Everything a liberal touches turns to shit - https://reason.com/2021/11/10/developers-halt-projects-mayor-demands-reform-after-st-paul-voters-approve-radical-rent-control-ballot-initiative/
Hospitals have become murder factories - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-video-from-philadelphia-hospital/
Georgia state medical board member dies suddenly - https://www.ajc.com/news/state-medical-board-director-hughes-dies-suddenly/SHXQ5BQ24BG4JITAERWJV6TNRM/
Confused pal shocked at friends death - https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16752703/reality-star-jagnoor-aneja-dead-40-heart-attack/
Not just athletes, doctors dropping dead too - https://thecovidblog.com/2021/11/17/reap-what-you-sow-doctors-dropping-like-flies-died-suddenly-unexpectedly/
Died suddenly search - https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=died%20suddenly&;geo=US
Vaxx companies making $1000 a second - https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-11-pfizer-biontech-moderna-profit-analysis.html
Is the honeymoon over, Harris might get replaced - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-admin-looking-dump-kamala-harris-fox-reporter-given-tip-familiarize-confirmation-process-replacing-vice-president/
Again, why is presidential seal blurred out - https://twitter.com/TheDemocrats/status/1460407326997946374
This guy thinks black people need time off after Rittenhouse trial - https://www.dailywire.com/news/oregon-dem-slammed-after-suggesting-blacks-get-day-off-after-rittenhouse-verdict-everyone-involved-was-white
Mike Tyson says his success has come from toad venom - https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/mike-tyson-died-while-tripping-on-psychedelic-toad-venom/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1460749187977338884
What is your price - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/What-Is-Your-Price.mp4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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