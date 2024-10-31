The humility of Jesus part 1 || A humble King, Shepard, Vineyard Owner || Matthew‬ ‭23‬:‭11‬

“Therefore whoever humbles themselves himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭18‬:‭4‬ ‭NKJV‬‬





“just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭20‬:‭28‬ ‭NKJV‬‬





“But he who is greatest among you shall be your servant.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭23‬:‭11‬ ‭NKJV‬‬