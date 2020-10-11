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The Fiat Endgame
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56 views • October 11, 2020
When the Federal Reserve prints, in a single year, a quarter of all US dollars ever circulated, you can be sure we are firmly in the fiat endgame. While fiat is at its end, we have the solution. Bitcoin Cash.
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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Please help us make more videos by donating to our Bitcoin Cash marketing campaign: bitcoincash:qq0rxhss39wav7txgn7rmvd70vegpjjjzq5ym2zh2e
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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