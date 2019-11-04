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FULL SHOW - Alex Jones Crashes Hillary Event In Austin - 11/03/2019
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419 views • November 04, 2019
Alex Jones is storming a Hillary Clinton event in Austin in his signature armored vehicle with fellow Texans to protest the Deep State Queen's efforts to undo the 2016 election, while she prepares to jump into the 2020 race to challenge President Trump again. Jones will also break down 25 terrible things that will happen in this country if Trump is removed from office. Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail how Roger Stone had to be escorted off of an airplane, with his wife and daughter, after a deranged leftist started verbally harassing him.
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