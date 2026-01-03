© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. **September 30, 2022**
Texans Rookie John Metchie III battles Leukemia, surprises nurses and friends as thank you
Houston Texans YouTube video
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=hSVPenbfkBE
2. **July 24, 2022**
Houston Texans Rookie John Metchie III Shares Leukemia Diagnosis: 'I Am in Good Spirits'
People.com article
https://peopleDOTcom/sports/houston-texans-announce-john-metchie-iii-leukemia-diagnosis/
3. **September 23, 2021**
univofalabama Instagram post:
The Alabama Department of Public Health's KICK COVID program offering vaccines on UA's campus during Sept. 25 game vs. Southern Miss. $75 gift card incentive.
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CULa6xvsBS5/
4. **July 21, 2021**
Saban says "close to 90%" of Alabama football players are vaccinated
Axios article
https://www.axiosDOTcom/2021/07/21/alabama-vaccine-football-players?referrer=grok.com