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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1715 - Joseph McVey - 2nd report on the crime
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Joseph, an Uber driver, was driving Jeter to his destination, when Jeter pulled out a knife and attacked Joseph. Joseph fought back, but suffered a massive heart attack. Nearby security saw the assault and radioed police. Joseph, a married father of two, is currently in the hospital in a medically induced coma and has suffered several strokes.
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