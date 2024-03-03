Hamas Lures IDF Soldiers Into Building Rigged With Explosives In Gaza | This Happened Next

Three kike soldiers blown to bits were all known to be homosexuals. Eliminating the deadly jewish parasites from Palestine. Now only if we could do same in USA, 3/4 of our government would be gone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.