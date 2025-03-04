Trump’s education secretary pick confirmed amid controversy

The US Senate has approved Linda McMahon as the new secretary of education, despite Trump’s vow to shut down the department.

McMahon, a former WWE executive and ex-head of the Small Business Administration, now takes on the role.

Part 1, if you missed it: https://www.brighteon.com/94aec80c-7fd2-4963-8353-be40acb922c9

🚨 Russia offers to mediate between US & Iran

Russia believes that the US and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations, Moscow is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an order to use maximum pressure against Iran, while expressing hope that the US would not have to use it often.

The EU leadership is behind the decision of the Romanian prosecutor's office to bring charges against presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has said.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen demanded that the authorities in Bucharest not allow Georgescu to participate in the elections in May and threatened to restrict Romania's access to EU funds if the representative of "non-systemic forces" continues to participate in the campaign, the department said.