Taiwan Responded to the “White Paper”: Taiwan Rejects the “One Country, Two Systems” Model Proposed by CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p17sk2ed9
08/11/2022 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou responded to the “White Paper on Taiwan” issued by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Only Taiwan’s people can decide its future. The CCP’s statement absolutely goes against the cross-strait status quo and its reality