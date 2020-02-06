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Annie Machon: Talks New Cold War and Surveillance State
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22 views • February 06, 2020
Former MI5 Intelligence Officer and whistleblower Annie Machon discusses Western intelligence connections to radical Islam and her greatest fear today, the energy game and proxy war in Syria which could lead to a nuclear confrontation between the US and Russia. She also covers the threat of the surveillance state.
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Annie Machon Websites
http://anniemachon.ch
https://twitter.com/anniemachon
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Annie Machon Websites
http://anniemachon.ch
https://twitter.com/anniemachon
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