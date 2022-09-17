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How We OCCUPYTHEGETTY - The Steven D Kelley Show - September 15, 2022
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65 views • September 17, 2022

TCR#990 STEVEN D KELLEY #432 SEPT 15 2022 - #OccupyTheGetty

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.

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Join Steven's Telegram group today!

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Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA

- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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